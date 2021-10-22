IQ.cash Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. IQ.cash has a market cap of $80,120.26 and approximately $6,705.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00072215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00073997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00107888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,331.68 or 1.00443048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.33 or 0.06549706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00022103 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars.

