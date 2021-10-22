IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of IQV traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.86. 14,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.01. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
