IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IQV traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.86. 14,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.01. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.94.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

