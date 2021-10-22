IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $304.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $304.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Shares of IQV traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.89. 987,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,441. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $150.65 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.73 and its 200-day moving average is $242.01.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $781,343,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,634,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

