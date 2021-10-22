IRadimed (IRMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRadimed stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. IRadimed has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $453.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $156,665.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,097 shares of company stock worth $1,790,119. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

