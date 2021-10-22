Iridium Communications Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 31.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,583,000 after buying an additional 3,237,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 67.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,274,000 after buying an additional 1,791,324 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,553,000 after buying an additional 1,772,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,579,000 after acquiring an additional 929,173 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 723,723 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

