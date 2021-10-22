Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 17.72%.

Isabella Bank stock remained flat at $$26.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074. The company has a market cap of $210.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

