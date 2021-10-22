iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Source Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,188.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,414,602 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.