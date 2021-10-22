iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,143 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,188.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

