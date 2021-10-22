iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,233 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $59,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $52.80 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

