iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,993 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $75,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

