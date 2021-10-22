iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $27,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after acquiring an additional 912,328 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after purchasing an additional 116,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,107,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42.

