iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Certified Advisory Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 2.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,644,412 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27.

