iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Position Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 18,860.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,721 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,450,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,300,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

