iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $71,936,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,788,000 after buying an additional 98,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.95 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.