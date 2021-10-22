iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

