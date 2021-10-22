iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Shares Down 0%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15. 4,827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 3,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.