iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 1,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.