iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,876,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $5,344,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $104.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $77.34 and a 52-week high of $105.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.