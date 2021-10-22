iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,934,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,655,000 after buying an additional 6,694,249 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $89,281,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6,558.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,361,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,986,000 after buying an additional 2,326,490 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,797,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,242,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $30.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $42.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

