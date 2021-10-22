iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.69.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

