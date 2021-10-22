iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,200 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 134.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 667,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 278,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $9,803,000.

Shares of EWC opened at $39.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.69.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

