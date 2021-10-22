iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.19 and last traded at $72.47. 5,384,008 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 3,878,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96.

