iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $52.28. 930,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,664,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

