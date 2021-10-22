iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,941,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,745,000 after purchasing an additional 181,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

