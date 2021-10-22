iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Acquired by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.95. 11,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,853. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.