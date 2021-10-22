iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Position Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,398 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.78% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $51,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,808.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

