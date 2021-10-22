iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Source Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,442 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after purchasing an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 365,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.45. 6,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,077. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

