iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,368 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after buying an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after buying an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

