iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $115.45. 6,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

