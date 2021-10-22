iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,838,000 after acquiring an additional 559,591 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,626,000 after buying an additional 107,877 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,244,000 after buying an additional 539,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after buying an additional 63,660 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $435.90 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.52 and its 200 day moving average is $387.76.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.