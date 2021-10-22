iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,180,000 after purchasing an additional 64,587 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000.

IWR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. 5,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,799. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

