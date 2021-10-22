iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,061 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $83.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

