iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after buying an additional 510,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after buying an additional 392,749 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after buying an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,710,000.

IWS stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.44 and a 1 year high of $120.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

