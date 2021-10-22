iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.50

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.50 and last traded at $113.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $462,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

