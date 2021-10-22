iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.77% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $65.69.

