Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.74 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%.

Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.4316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

