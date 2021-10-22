Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Trading Down 6.5%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 96,018 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 78,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

About Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF)

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

