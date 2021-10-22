J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $312.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.60 million and the highest is $320.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $252.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JJSF opened at $147.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $131.03 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

