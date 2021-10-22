Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 404,069 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $172.24 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.87 and its 200-day moving average is $165.86.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.