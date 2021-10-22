James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for James River Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($2.35) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.30). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

JRVR opened at $39.07 on Friday. James River Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 167,785 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 26.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in James River Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

