James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on JRVR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. James River Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. James River Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,606,000 after acquiring an additional 318,455 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after acquiring an additional 576,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,864,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

