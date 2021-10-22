Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) rose 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.88 and last traded at $47.88. Approximately 23,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 608,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.52 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Jamf had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $86.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

