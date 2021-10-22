Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 317,031 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 317,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536,000. DoorDash accounts for approximately 2.7% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned 0.09% of DoorDash as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.67, for a total transaction of $11,806,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,118,752 shares of company stock worth $2,204,969,975. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.65.

DoorDash stock opened at $218.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

