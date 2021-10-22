Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Boosts Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,923 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for about 2.2% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned about 0.10% of Roblox worth $45,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $5,960,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $24,311,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

RBLX opened at $83.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $80.82. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $407,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,720 shares of company stock worth $50,385,151 in the last quarter.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

