Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned 2.59% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 123,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ENZL traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $63.79. 7,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,854. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $71.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50.

