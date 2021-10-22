Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Boosts Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1,738.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 29,566.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 8.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.92.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

