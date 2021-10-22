Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,450,933 shares of company stock worth $878,870,275. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $341.88 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average is $339.99. The stock has a market cap of $963.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

