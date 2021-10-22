Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 35.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 545.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 694,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,363,000 after acquiring an additional 586,972 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 238.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.56.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $3.58 on Friday, reaching $166.92. The company had a trading volume of 72,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,222. The firm has a market cap of $104.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $21,109,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock valued at $210,034,504 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

