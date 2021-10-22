Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Has $16.23 Million Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,254 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up about 0.8% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned 0.09% of Farfetch worth $16,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616,770 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Farfetch by 104.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,415 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $148,178,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $131,504,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 140.2% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,288 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.24. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.