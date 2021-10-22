Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Purchases 12,094 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $41,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 633,642 shares of company stock valued at $62,517,901 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

